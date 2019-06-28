UrduPoint.com
Advocate Ghulam Hussain Takes Oath As Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 10:18 PM

Advocate Ghulam Hussain takes oath as Minister

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Advocate Ghulam Hussain Friday took oath as Minister Social Welfare, Women Development,and Youth Affairs replaced Sobia Muqaddam.

The Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Jalal Hussain Maqpoon administered oath to Ghulam Hussian here at governor house.

He had been serving as Parliamentary Secretary Planning and Development and was elected the member of Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly from GBLA-23 Ghanche-II. He had won the election by bagging 6,451 votes against PTI's Amina.

It is to mention here that Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman had removed Provincial Minister for Youth Affairs and Women Development, Sobia Muqaddam from his cabinet after developing differences.

