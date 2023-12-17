Advocate injured while resisting robbery

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) The unknown dacoits shot and injured an advocate during a robbery incident here in the limits of Cantt police station.

According to police, 31-year-old Asad ur Rehman Munir son of Malik Munir Ahmad, a resident of the Muryali area, reported to the Cantt Police that he along with his brother Saqib Munir were returning from their land on motorcycles when two unknown accused stopped them near Malik Abdul Ghaffar’s house in Muryali area.

He informed the police that the accused snatched his wallet, carrying around Rs 6000 cash, CNIC, and other important documents, at gunpoint. Upon resisting, the accused opened fire on them and fled the scene.

As a result, Asad ur Rehman Munir got injured while his brother remained safe. The police registered a case and started an investigation.