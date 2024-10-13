Advocate Javed Najam-ul-Saqib Elected As AJK Supreme Court Bar Association President
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2024 | 06:50 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Distinguished jurist Javed Najam ul Saqib Advocate has been elected as President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Supreme Court Bar Association for the stipulated term, it was officially declared.
Elections to the office bearers of AJK Supreme Court Bar Association completed across AJK till the stipulated hours on Saturday.
According to the official results released late Saturday, Javed Najam-ul-Saqib won the top slot of the President by securing 202 votes, defeating his nearest rival candidate, Abdul Salam Arif Advocate, who bagged 151 votes, according to the official results announced by Chairman Election board Maqbool ur Rehman Abbasi Advocate.
The newly elected AJK SCBA President, Raja Javed Najam ul Saqib Advocate, has a long distinguished career in the legal field in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
He had earlier performed as Secretary General of the AJK Supreme Court Bar Association in the past.
The polling was simultaneously held at the designated places in all three divisions of AJK, including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, and Rawalakot.
A total of 04 candidates from across AJK were in the running to contest for the top slot of the SCBA of AJK.
