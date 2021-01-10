Advocate Khalid Mehmood Shahzaib elected new district bar president

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Advocate Khalid Mehmood Shahzaib was elected as new bar president of District Bar Attock (DBA) with 218 votes while his opponent Sheikh Babar Awan secured 177 votes.

All other office bearers were elected unopposed including Vice President Waqar Ahmad Gakhar, General Secretary Malik Naveed Akbar Khan, Joint Secretary Sardar Waqar Ahmad, Finance Secretary Nazia Niaz and library Secretary Waqas Hussain Shah.

Similarly Malik Usman, Muhammad Salman Iqbal, Umer Saleem , Ahmad Raza , Zameer Abbas , Ahmad Faraz , Imtiaz Awan , Syed Dildar Hussain Shah and Tauseef Rehman will be members of executive body.

The elections of the DBA Attock were held under the supervision of Chairman Election board Shad Ali Khan and members Malik Rabnawaz Hayat and Sajjad Ahmad.

Meanwhile, Advocate Abdul Nasir has been elected as President Tehsil Bar Fatehjang while the elections of Tehsil Bar Pindigheb could not be held as reportedly ballot papers were taken away by few persons.