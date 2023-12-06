Advocate killed, one injured in Mastung firing

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The unknown armed men gunned down an advocate and injured his colleague in Mastung town area of Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Muhammad Waris Advocate along with his colleague Haji Habibullah was on way to the Session Court from his house when armed assailants opened fire at them and fled from the scene near Major Chowk area.

As a result, Muhammad Waris died on the spot after receiving bulled injuries while his friend sustained injuries.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body and the injured to nearby hospital where the injured victim’s treatment was started.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained so far.

Police sources said the motive behind the attack could not be ascertained immediately.