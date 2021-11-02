UrduPoint.com

Advocate Mazhar Mehmood Bhatti Elected As Punjab Bar Council Member

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 09:22 PM

Advocate Mazhar Mehmood Bhatti elected as Punjab Bar Council member

Advocate High Court Mazhar Mehmood Bhatti has been elected as a member of Punjab Bar Council (PBC) for Sheikhupura seat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Advocate High Court Mazhar Mehmood Bhatti has been elected as a member of Punjab Bar Council (PBC) for Sheikhupura seat.

In this connection, PBC chairman and returning officer advocate general Punjab Ahmed Owais issued a notification, here on Tuesday.

It is pertinent to mention that a few days ago, PBC member Advocate Rai Nawaz Kharal waskilled in Sheikhupura, on which the seat was vacated.

Advocate Mazhar Mehmood Bhatti was elected against the vacant seat of the deceased.

Related Topics

Punjab Sheikhupura Court

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan set huge target of 19 ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan set huge target of 190 for Namibians

16 minutes ago
 Fundraising by natural persons punishable by impri ..

Fundraising by natural persons punishable by imprisonment, AED300,000 maximum fi ..

23 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s DoF, Visa sign MoU to drive governmen ..

Dubai&#039;s DoF, Visa sign MoU to drive government digitisation agenda

23 minutes ago
 Russia Sees Small, But Positive Developments in Re ..

Russia Sees Small, But Positive Developments in Relations With US - Antonov

1 minute ago
 PDWP approves Rs 6,421m development schemes

PDWP approves Rs 6,421m development schemes

1 minute ago
 US B-1 Bombers, Norwegian F-35 Fighter Jets Conduc ..

US B-1 Bombers, Norwegian F-35 Fighter Jets Conduct Military Drill Over Arctic - ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.