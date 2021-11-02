Advocate Mazhar Mehmood Bhatti elected as Punjab Bar Council member

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Advocate High Court Mazhar Mehmood Bhatti has been elected as a member of Punjab Bar Council (PBC) for Sheikhupura seat.

In this connection, PBC chairman and returning officer advocate general Punjab Ahmed Owais issued a notification, here on Tuesday.

It is pertinent to mention that a few days ago, PBC member Advocate Rai Nawaz Kharal waskilled in Sheikhupura, on which the seat was vacated.

Advocate Mazhar Mehmood Bhatti was elected against the vacant seat of the deceased.