Advocate Muhammad Asif Shaikh Elected HDBA President ,advocate Imran Ali As General Secretary

5 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 09:55 PM

The Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA) Saturday elected advocate Muhammad Asif Shaikh as its President and advocate Imran Ali as General Secretary

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA) Saturday elected advocate Muhammad Asif Shaikh as its President and advocate Imran Ali as General Secretary.

According to the unofficial results, advocate Asima Mughal has been elected as Vice President, advocate Haq Nawaz Jamari as Joint Secretary, advocate Shakir Nawaz Shar as library Secretary and advocate Naeem Sahito as treasurer.

The results for the 7 seats of the Member Managing Committee (MMC) are still awaited.

The polling process started at 9 am and concluded at 5 pm with some 1,110 lawyers out of 1,550 registered voters casting their votes.

As many as 41 candidates landed in the electoral fray for 6 seats of the office bearers and 7 of MMC.

The Additional District and Session judge Muhammad Abass Siyal was the Returning Officer of the election.

