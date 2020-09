(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Advocate/ Member of High Court Bar Association Naveed Ali Jessor has been appointed as Bar's Media Coordinator.

According to notification issued by acting president Farhad Ali Abro here on Monday, Naveed Ali Jessor would perform his responsibilities as Media Coordinator of High Court Bar Association, Hyderabad.