Advocate Rizwana Memon pays tributes to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 46th death anniversary

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Renowned Lawyer, Advocate Rizwana Memon, Information Secretary of the Pakistan Lawyers Forum, Sukkur Division paid rich tributes to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 46th death anniversary.

Memon reiterated Bhutto's philosophy that the power lies with the people, which has been a beacon of hope for democracy and a bulwark against dictatorship.

In his statement issued here on Friday, Rizwana Saud Bhutto's vision for a prosperous and just Pakistan continues to inspire generations. His legacy is a testament to his unwavering commitment to the people, and his sacrifice will always be remembered as a pivotal moment in Pakistan's history.

She said that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has been at the forefront of paying tributes to Bhutto, with party leaders and workers visiting his mausoleum in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Larkana, to offer prayers and lay floral wreaths.

Ms Memon emphasized that Bhutto's philosophy has been a guiding principle for democrats and those who believe in the power of the people. "We pledge to uphold his ideals and continue his mission for a prosperous and just Pakistan," she added.

The Supreme Court's verdict, declaring Bhutto's trial and execution as unlawful, has been hailed as a victory for justice and democracy. Bhutto's grandson, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and millions of his followers have been vindicated by the court's decision, she said.

As the nation remembers Bhutto's contributions to Pakistan's history, his legacy continues to inspire generations of Pakistanis to strive for a more just and equitable society, said Advocate Rizwana.