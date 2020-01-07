UrduPoint.com
Advocate Sardar Ali Condoles Death Of Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Advocate Syed Sardar Ali Shah Jillani has expressed his heartfelt grief and condolences over the sad demise of prominent jurist and former chief election commissioner Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim.

In his condolence message on Tuesday, he expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the grieved family.

