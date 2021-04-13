UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Advocate Shot Dead In Kasur

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 12:30 PM

Advocate shot dead in kasur

An advocate was shot dead by three unidentified accused in Nizampura village near here on Tuesday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :An advocate was shot dead by three unidentified accused in Nizampura village near here on Tuesday.

According to the police, Barrister Farooq Kasuri Advocate was present in his Dera at Nizampura when the accused on motorcyclists opened firing at him and fled.

He received serious injuries and was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Kasur in a critical condition where he died.

On information, the police reached the spot and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Police Died Kasur

Recent Stories

Forbes 30 Under 30 features Pakistani UK-based Che ..

29 seconds ago

Russian Diplomat Assures Iran's Bushehr NPP Cannot ..

3 minutes ago

European stocks ahead at open 13 april 2021

3 minutes ago

Britain's economy and EU exports advance in Februa ..

10 minutes ago

Ryabkov Slams as Unacceptable US Claims Russia Has ..

10 minutes ago

Taliban May Partake in Afghan Conference in Turkey ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.