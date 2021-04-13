Advocate shot dead in kasur

An advocate was shot dead by three unidentified accused in Nizampura village near here on Tuesday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :An advocate was shot dead by three unidentified accused in Nizampura village near here on Tuesday.

According to the police, Barrister Farooq Kasuri Advocate was present in his Dera at Nizampura when the accused on motorcyclists opened firing at him and fled.

He received serious injuries and was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Kasur in a critical condition where he died.

On information, the police reached the spot and started investigation.