Advocates, Litigants Demand CCB To Ensure Proper Cleanliness Of Kacheri Overhead Bridge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

Advocates, litigants demand CCB to ensure proper cleanliness of Kacheri overhead bridge

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Stairs of overhead pedestrian bridge of district courts, littered with heaps of dust and trash were not only creating nauince for advocates and regular visitors but also a home of number of diseases posing a question mark on the performance of Chaklala Cantonment board (CCB) authorities.

Talking to APP, Advocate Bashir Chaudhry said roads passing along district courts remained busy and conjusted during peak hours of hearing that forces the visitors to use pedestrian bridge to reach from the other side.

He regretted that despite designated departments and staff there was no maintenance and cleanliness of the overhead bridge.

He said the Chaklala Cantonment authorities should take this issue seriously as it was a matter of public safety and concern.

Qaiser Hussain, a litigant said he had to come to the court almost every week and always found the condition of the bridge worsening, adding, "it seems no one deputed to carry out cleaning on both sides of the courts.

" Hussain underlined that similarly adjacent electronic escalator was littered with heaps of dust and cigarette buts alongwith empty packaging and might have developed some mechanical fault due to negligence of CCB staffers.

He demanded the CCB to ensure immediate remedy of the issue.

He added that many women, senior citizens used to come to the court and due to the pathetic situation of the bridge they used to cross the road amid heavy traffic flow putting their life at risk.

When asked an attendant on CCB complaint, he had a typical official reply that it would be done but the irony was that the situation remained the same.

The court visitors and advocates also demanded that senior CCB official should visit the area to see the pathetic situation and ensure proper clearing of stairs and walkways to facilitate the general public coming to the courts for resolution of their long standing cases.

