Advsier to PM Amir Muqam visits NAPA, says govt committed to support performing arts

Adviser to Prime Minister for National Heritage and Culture Engineer Amir Muqam said that the government was keen to promote the education of performing arts in the country owing to its vast potential for career development

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for National Heritage and Culture Engineer Amir Muqam said that the government was keen to promote the education of performing arts in the country owing to its vast potential for career development.

He was presiding over a meeting, held here at the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA), on Thursday to take an account of overall performance, future endeavors, and heard out the issues of the academy.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of National Heritage and Culture Fareena Mazhar, veteran broadcaster and founder of NAPA Zia Mohiuddin, CEO NAPA Junaid Zubairi, officials of NHC division and others.

The adviser said that PM Shehbaz Shareef led Federal government believes in performance and was committed with the development and promotion of all the sectors of life via better service delivery by all the institutions.

He appreciated the role played by NAPA in the promotion of the education of performing arts in the country and stressed on the need of establishing art academies like NAPA in all provinces of the country for the promotion of arts and culture.

The overall mindset was changing and a number of people especially youth were entering the field of performing arts, he added.

The Secretary NHC Division Fareena Mazhar, speaking at the occasion, said that field of performing art was neglected in the past but the ministry was keen to develop and promote it.

The meeting was briefed that NAPA was offering diploma courses in different genre of performing arts while the process of getting affiliation with the University of Karachi for starting bachelor classes was underway.

The curriculum of the degree course had been submitted to KU in the regard and NAPA was going to be the first institute in the country offering degrees in performing arts as soon as the senate of the university approves the matter, it was informed.

The meeting was informed that more then 50 % of students of the academy belonged to areas other than Karachi that were in need of proper facilities.

The future plan of NAPA included setting up academy chapters in major cities of the country, international and local collaboration for the promotion of theatre, exchange programs with universities, and extending outreach programs in all provinces to promote culture, the meeting was apprised.

Later, the adviser and secretary NHC visited different studios, classrooms and auditorium of the academy and held conversation with the students.