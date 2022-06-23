Adyala Road residents set up protest camp against WASA

The residents of Adyala Road on Thursday staged protest against Water and Sanitation Agency for not resolving acute water shortage in the area for the past six months

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The residents of Adyala Road on Thursday staged protest against Water and Sanitation Agency for not resolving acute water shortage in the area for the past six months.

The water shortage issue was aggravating in several areas including UC Daman Syedan, Mumtaz Market, Ali Town, and Khayaban-e-Jinnah.

The area residents said that there have been several protests against the WASA department, but no attention was paid by the quarters concerned.

"There is severe water crisis in the areas adjacent to Adyala Road. Tanker mafia is active in the area. A water tanker is being sold for Rs 6,000 to 7,000 by the tanker mafia," the protesters said.

The protestors warned that if water availability was not ensured even after the protest, then Adyala Road would be closed for one day.

The WASA officials on the issue responded that water was available in tube wells on Adyala Road whereas the connections provided by WAPDA were not able to run water pumping motors.

WAPDA has been given a new estimate by the WASA department and it was hoped that the issue would be resolved in two to three days, he said.

The Kehkashan Water Scheme has been prepared on Adyala Road, whereas only WAPDA connections were awaited to operationalize in the the scheme.

He added that 20% of the water was still available in the supply system of the area, which was not sufficient to meet the demand.