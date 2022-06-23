UrduPoint.com

Adyala Road Residents Set Up Protest Camp Against WASA

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2022 | 10:07 PM

Adyala Road residents set up protest camp against WASA

The residents of Adyala Road on Thursday staged protest against Water and Sanitation Agency for not resolving acute water shortage in the area for the past six months

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The residents of Adyala Road on Thursday staged protest against Water and Sanitation Agency for not resolving acute water shortage in the area for the past six months.

The water shortage issue was aggravating in several areas including UC Daman Syedan, Mumtaz Market, Ali Town, and Khayaban-e-Jinnah.

The area residents said that there have been several protests against the WASA department, but no attention was paid by the quarters concerned.

"There is severe water crisis in the areas adjacent to Adyala Road. Tanker mafia is active in the area. A water tanker is being sold for Rs 6,000 to 7,000 by the tanker mafia," the protesters said.

The protestors warned that if water availability was not ensured even after the protest, then Adyala Road would be closed for one day.

The WASA officials on the issue responded that water was available in tube wells on Adyala Road whereas the connections provided by WAPDA were not able to run water pumping motors.

WAPDA has been given a new estimate by the WASA department and it was hoped that the issue would be resolved in two to three days, he said.

The Kehkashan Water Scheme has been prepared on Adyala Road, whereas only WAPDA connections were awaited to operationalize in the the scheme.

He added that 20% of the water was still available in the supply system of the area, which was not sufficient to meet the demand.

Related Topics

Shortage Protest Water WAPDA Road Daman Market

Recent Stories

Ogier pulls ahead in Safari Rally opener

Ogier pulls ahead in Safari Rally opener

2 minutes ago
 New York officials slam 'shocking' Supreme Court g ..

New York officials slam 'shocking' Supreme Court gun ruling

2 minutes ago
 MKKS National Park Management Plan validated by th ..

MKKS National Park Management Plan validated by the stakeholders

2 minutes ago
 Aviation minister visits PIA HQs, gets briefing on ..

Aviation minister visits PIA HQs, gets briefing on future plans

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to enhance ties with Switzerlan ..

Pakistan committed to enhance ties with Switzerland: Foreign Secretary

2 minutes ago
 High wheat yield farmers get prizes

High wheat yield farmers get prizes

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.