AEC Recommends Judicial Action Against Six CPEIC Employees Over Corruption

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Director Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Haider Abbas Watoo directed to initiate judicial action against CPEIC after proven guilty into inquiry into fake bills of Rs 10 million case.

An official source of ACE told APP on Tuesday that the action has been ordered against Pharmacist, Syed Zain Zafar, Miraj Latif, Dispensers, Muhammad Adnan, Haroon Rasheed, Muhammad Azim and Muhammad Asif after they were found guilty in an inquiry for making spurious bills and vouchers.

He has also recommended departmental proceeding against Former Director Finance, Mehar Atta Muhammad, Accounts Officer Rana Shahzad Saleem, the source said and added that ACE inquiry team got undeniable proofs against them.

Mr Watoo has ordered to arrest the staffers of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) and recovery of the embezzled money, the source informed.

More Stories From Pakistan

