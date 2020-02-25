UrduPoint.com
AEDB Arranges 4th Progress Review Meeting On Net Metering

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 07:08 PM

Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) Tuesday arranged 4th progress review meeting on net metering

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Alternative Energy Development board (AEDB) Tuesday arranged 4th progress review meeting on net metering.

The meeting was chaired by AEDB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, said a press release,NEPRA, DISCOs, GIZ, USAID and AEDB certified vendors/ installers/ service providers attended the meeting and reviewed the progress of net metering in Pakistan.

The AEDB certified vendors/ installers / service providers who attended the said meeting were included JD Aviation Sourcing and Engineering Services, ATS Engineering Sales and Services, Creative Electronics (Private) Limited, K K B (Kaim Khani & Brothers), Maxell Power (Private) Limited, Technology Links (Pvt) Ltd, E-Cube Solutions (Pvt) Ltd, MULTILINE Engineering Co, Siddiq Renewable Energy (Pvt) Ltd, Instant Energy (Pvt) Ltd, Venture Universal Trade (Private) Limited, Zi Solar (Private) Limited, Orient Energy Systems (Private) Limited, Solis Energy Solutions (Private) Limited, Tesla Industries (Private) Limited, REON Energy Limited, Zero Carbon (Private) Limited and M/s National Radio and Telecommunication.

