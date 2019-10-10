AEDB Board approves draft of new ARE Policy unanimously

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) on Thursday unanimously approved the draft of new Alternative Renewable Energy (ARE) Policy after detailed deliberation.

The 46th Board meeting was held here with Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan in the chair to review new draft of ARE policy, a press release said.

The AEDB board deliberated upon the draft ARE Policy 2019, that was prepared by AEDB in consultation with public and private sector stakeholders, including provincial government agencies.

The representatives of provincial governments and other board members provided their inputs on the ARE Policy 2019 draft. Consensus was developed on several inputs and suggestions given by the provincial representatives aimed at improving the policy framework.

Omar Ayub stated that the policy aimed at creating a conducive environment supported by a robust framework for the sustainable growth of ARE sector in Pakistan and increasing the share of renewable energy in the energy mix in order to achieve the strategic objectives of energy security, cheaper power generation and environmental protection.

He said the policy framework had an all-inclusive approach and stipulates an active role and participation of provincial governments at all stages of ARE developments.

Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali on the occasion appraised the meeting that for the first time a very ambitious yet workable policy had been attempted to tap the indigenous resources of the country.

He said the policy provided for the steering committee comprising all provinces and co-opted members, who would decide major projects of renewable energy.

He said the provincial participation had been increased in the new draft of renewable energy. He thanked all the participants of their valuable inputs which made the policy further refine.

The minister, secretary and all other Board members congratulated AEDB Chief Executive Officer Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan and his team on the tireless efforts towards formulation and approval of the policy.