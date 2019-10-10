AEDB Board approves frame work of new RE Policy unanimously

The Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) on Thursday unanimously approved frame work of new Renewable Energy (RE) Policy after detailed deliberation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) on Thursday unanimously approved frame work of new Renewable Energy (RE) Policy after detailed deliberation.

The board meeting held here with Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan in the chair to review new draft of RE Policy, said a press release.

The board having representation of all provinces had also approved to send the policy draft to Council of Common Interest (CCI).

The draft of new RE policy was prepared after consultation of all stakeholders.