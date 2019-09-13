UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AEDB Board Discusses Draft Of New Renewable Energy Policy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 09:54 PM

AEDB board discusses draft of new Renewable Energy Policy

The 45th Board Meeting of the Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) held here Friday, chaired by Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, to discuss draft of new Renewable Energy Policy 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The 45th board Meeting of the Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) held here Friday, chaired by Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, to discuss draft of new Renewable Energy Policy 2019.

The draft ARE Policy 2019, prepared by AEDB in consultation with public and private sector stakeholders including provincial government agencies, was placed before the Board.

Several aspects of the draft ARE Policy 2019 came under discussion and detailed deliberation was held amongst the Board members on the draft policy, said a press release.

The representatives of provincial governments also provided their comments and suggestions on the ARE Policy 2019 draft.

Chairman AEDB / Minister for Energy (Power Division) stated that the policy aims at creating a conducive environment supported by a robust framework for the sustainable growth of ARE Sector in Pakistan and development of alternative and renewable energy technologies in a coordinated manner.

The Government aims to increase the share of renewable energy in the energy mix in order to achieve the strategic objectives of energy security, cheaper power generation, economic benefits, environmental protection and promoting local manufacturing.

It was decided that all members will provide their suggestions and feedback aimed towards improving the draft policy in two weeks timeframe for reconsideration of the Board.

Related Topics

Pakistan 2019 All Government Share

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan ambassador calls on Omar Ayub

1 minute ago

US Imposes Magnitsky Act Sanctions on Former Ugand ..

1 minute ago

Muhammad Saleem Mirza urges cable operators,channe ..

1 minute ago

At least 10 dead in Rio hospital blaze

1 minute ago

Boris Johnson following 'will of the people': Hung ..

6 minutes ago

Ukraine leader says Russia sanctions must remain i ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.