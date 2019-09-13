AEDB board discusses draft of new Renewable Energy Policy

The 45th Board Meeting of the Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) held here Friday, chaired by Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, to discuss draft of new Renewable Energy Policy 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The 45th board Meeting of the Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) held here Friday, chaired by Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, to discuss draft of new Renewable Energy Policy 2019

The draft ARE Policy 2019, prepared by AEDB in consultation with public and private sector stakeholders including provincial government agencies, was placed before the Board.

Several aspects of the draft ARE Policy 2019 came under discussion and detailed deliberation was held amongst the Board members on the draft policy, said a press release.

The representatives of provincial governments also provided their comments and suggestions on the ARE Policy 2019 draft.

Chairman AEDB / Minister for Energy (Power Division) stated that the policy aims at creating a conducive environment supported by a robust framework for the sustainable growth of ARE Sector in Pakistan and development of alternative and renewable energy technologies in a coordinated manner.

The Government aims to increase the share of renewable energy in the energy mix in order to achieve the strategic objectives of energy security, cheaper power generation, economic benefits, environmental protection and promoting local manufacturing.

It was decided that all members will provide their suggestions and feedback aimed towards improving the draft policy in two weeks timeframe for reconsideration of the Board.