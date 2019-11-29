AEDB holds consultative workshop on RFP package

A consultative workshop of solar power projects on Friday was held for the consultation with public and private sector stakeholders on the Request for Proposal (RFP) Package for competitive bidding

Alternative Energy Development board (AEDB) organized the workshop attended by a large number of solar power project LOI holders falling under category-III of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE's) along with associated technology providers, technical and financial consultants, provincial energy departments, multilateral development finance institutions (DFIs) and relevant Federal Government agencies including CPPA, NTDC and others.

Chief Executive Officer of AEDB, Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan welcomed the participants, said a press release issued here.

Secretary Power Division, Irfan Ali speaking on the occasion said that the present government had laid a lot of emphasis on generation of cheap electricity utilizing indigenous resources.

He said that the development of alternative and renewable energy based power projects was amongst the top priorities of the government.

This is the evident from the fact that a new Alternative and Renewable Energies (ARE) Policy 2019 had been formulated by AEDB that targets a share of 20 percent of the installed capacity through ARE technologies by 2025 and 30 percent by 2030, he added.

He informed that the policy had recently been approved by the Federal Cabinet and now awaits the approval of CCI.

The Secretary said through active facilitation of AEDB, 38 wind, solar and bagasse based power generation projects of more than 1900 MW capacity had been materialized so far that were supplying electricity to the national grid.

The CCoE, in February 2019, had decided to allow the RE projects in the pipeline to proceed ahead with development of their respective projects by segregating them into three distinct categories based on the progress and status of the projects.

The projects falling under category-I and category-II were allowed to be developed on their respective tariff determinations as made by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) subject to fulfilment of certain conditions.

While the projects falling under category-III were allowed to proceed ahead subject to becoming successful in a competitive bidding process specifically designed and based on the quantum identified by NTDC, he added.

He said in compliance of the CCoE's decision, AEDB has been facilitating theRE projects under categories I & II for their development. As a result, 12 wind power projects had recently achieved financial closing of their respective projects having a cumulative capacity of 610 MW and would be providing more than 2 billion units of electricity per annum.

In order to carry out the competitive bidding for RE projects falling under category-III, that includes 31 wind projects of 2139 MW capacity and 65 solar power projects of 4134.5 MW capacity, AEDB developed RFP documents with the support of USAID Sustainable Energy for Pakistan (SEP) programme and based on inputs from relevant public sector stakeholders.