AEDB Issues Simplified Certification Regulations For Installers Of Solar, Wind Projects

Umer Jamshaid 51 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 05:18 PM

In line with the vision of present government's policy of "Ease of Doing Business" and for promotion of clean and green energy, Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) has issued simplified Certification Regulations for installers of solar and wind Projects in the country

AEDB Board has enacted new Alternative Energy Development Board (Certification) Regulations, 2021, effective from August 30, 2021, said a press release.

Previously, AEDB Board had approved the AEDB (Certification) Regulations in 2018 for the safe, secure and quality-assured supply of solar and wind energy generation projects, products and systems and installation and servicing thereof for small-scale industrial, agricultural, commercial and residential consumers.

Under the Regulations, AEDB carried out certification of vendors/ installers/ service providers for installation of wind & solar systems (both net-metering systems & off-grid systems).

In this regard, AEDB has certified a total of 126 vendors/ installers/ service providers who have installed approx. 13,000 net-metering based systems all across the country with cumulative capacity of more than 200 MW.

CEO AEDB, Shah Jahan Mirza stated that the new simplified Regulations will act as a catalyst for promotion & deployment of clean and green energy in Pakistan through Distributed Generation exploiting huge wind and solar energy potential in the country.

The new Regulations have been formulated after extensive consultation with all the stakeholders both in the public & in private sector to simplify the procedures laid down in the existing regulations for opening up the market to create competition.

Further, to give the broader scope to the Regulations & to allow the certified companies to avail the concessional financing of SBP, the Regulations are applicable for all size of projects for Distributed Generation, except net-metering which is up to 01 MW only.

The term of the certificate under the new Regulations has also been increased from one year to 3 years.

By virtue of these Regulations, the certified Installer would be responsible to provide the minimum warranties for the wind & solar energy equipment as prescribed under the Regulations.

Further, the Installer shall also ensure that the projects and the equipments comprised therein is compliant with the international standards and specifications.

