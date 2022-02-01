AEDB promoting installation of net-metering based solar energy system: Senate told

The Government Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) is promoting the installation of net-metering-based solar energy systems under the National Electronic Power Regulatory Authority's regulations

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The Government Alternative Energy Development board (AEDB) is promoting the installation of net-metering-based solar energy systems under the National Electronic Power Regulatory Authority's regulations.

Responding to various questions during the Questions Hour in the Senate, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that other agencies including NEPRA and DISCOs have also been promoting a net-metering system by creating awareness amongst their consumers by promotional material disseminated through websites and electricity bills.

Moreover, in a written reply Minister for Energy said that AEDB is carrying out the certification of installers for net-metering based systems under AEDB Certification Regulations, initially announced in 2018 and recently revised in 2021, for the safe, secure, and quality-assured supply of solar and wind energy generation projects, products and systems and installation and servicing thereof for small-scale industrial, agricultural, commercial and residential installation.

Under the regulations, the certified installers are obligated to provide the minimum warranties for equipment as prescribed under the regulations.

Further, the installer shall ensure that the project and the equipment comprised therein are compliant with the prescribed international standards and specifications.

The number of AEDB certified installers has researched up to 150 (282MW) as compared to only 24 in December 2019. The certified installers are also carrying out net-metering awareness and promotion through electronic, print and social media.