UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AEDB Proposes Amendments To Sales Tax Act

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

AEDB proposes amendments to Sales Tax Act

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :To promote and incentivise renewable energy in line with the present government's policy, the Alternative Energy Development board (AEDB) has supported a proposal seeking amendments to the Sales Tax Act for applying General Sales Tax (GST) on net billing for the distributed generation facilities in Karachi.

AEDB CEO Shah Jahan Mirza has urged the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in a letter for considering the proposal to amend the Sales Tax Act during the upcoming Federal Budget, said a news release on Sunday.

He said it has been highlighted by the consumers of K-Electric that the power utility is charging GST to such consumers on the basis of gross units supplied to the consumers instead of the net units supplied citing that the Sales Tax Act does not contain any provisions for netting.

The AEDB chairman referred to an amendment to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Alternative and Renewable Energy) Distributed Generation and Net Metering Regulations 2015 made vide SRO on September 13th, 2018.

It stated: "The kWh supplied by a Distributed Generator during peak hours shall be net off against the kWh supplied by a Distribution Company during peak hours and the kWh supplied by a Distributed Generator during off peak hours shall be net off against the kWh supplied by a Distribution Company during off peak hours".

All the DISCOS (distribution companies) of the country, in compliance with the NEPRA's definition of the Net Energy Billing, have applied GST on net units,but the "K-Electric continues collection of GST on gross units since according to its tax advisor the Sales Tax Act of 1990 does not contain any provision of netting", said Lt-Gen (Retd.) Moin Ud-Din Haider, an electricity consumer of K-Electric, in a separate letter to the Chairman FBR.

He earlier wrote to the AEDB on the matter on behalf of over 200 Roof-Top Solar license holders.

Related Topics

Karachi Electricity Budget Nepra Company September Sunday FBR 2015 2018 Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves more than AED51 million in ..

17 minutes ago

Public Prosecution explains law, punishment for ch ..

1 hour ago

54,792 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

Construction of new UAQ National Museum has starte ..

2 hours ago

World Green Economy Summit in Dubai supports globa ..

2 hours ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Croatian President on Stat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.