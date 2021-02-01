AEDB signs IA for 100 MW ZPNECPL Solar Power project

Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) has executed the Implementation Agreement (IA) relating to 100MW solar PV power project of Zhenfa Pakistan New Energy Company (Private) Limited (ZPNECPL) in District Layyah, Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Alternative Energy Development board (AEDB) has executed the Implementation Agreement (IA) relating to 100MW solar PV power project of Zhenfa Pakistan New Energy Company (Private) Limited (ZPNECPL) in District Layyah, Punjab.

Chief Executive Officer AEDB Shah Jahan Mirza signed the IA with ZPNECPL on behalf of President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, said a press release issued here Monday.

ZPNECPL will put up 229,885 PV modules of 435 Wp each having cumulative capacity of 100 MW, the modules will produce 188,427,600 KWH of clean electricity per annum.

The levelized tariff for the project is US Cents 3.72/kWh.

Speaking on the occasion Shah Jahan Mirza said that this is a big step towards Government of Pakistan's commitment of increasing the renewable energy share in power generation by adding clean and green energy into the system. Further the induction of lower tariff solar projects will help in reducing the overall cost of generation, he said.