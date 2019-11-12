UrduPoint.com
AEDB Signs Implementation Agreements For Setting Up 11 Wind Power Projects

Tue 12th November 2019 | 05:13 PM

AEDB signs implementation agreements for setting up 11 wind power projects

Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) on Tuesday signed implementation agreements with various companies for setting up 11 wind power projects in Jhimpir Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Alternative Energy Development board (AEDB) on Tuesday signed implementation agreements with various companies for setting up 11 wind power projects in Jhimpir Sindh.

Chief Executive Officer AEDB Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar and representatives of the various companies signed the agreements on behalf of their respective organizations.

Under the agreements, private companies would set up wind power projects in Jhimpir having total accumulative capacity of over 550 MW.

Ten companies will set up 50 MW each wind power projects while one company will establish 60 MW wind power plant.

These projects will start generation by 2021. The companies are included ACT-2 Artistic Wind Power, Din Energy, Gul Ahmad Electric, Indus Wind Energy, Liberty Wind Power-1 and Liberty Wind Power-2, Metro Wind Power, NA SDA Green Energy, Tricon Wind Power.

