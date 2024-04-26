Open Menu

AEO Ms. Farida Yasmin Bows Out After A Distinguished Career

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2024 | 07:58 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) bids a fond farewell to Ms. Farida Yasmin, who recently got retirement from her service.

Director General, Tanwir Ahmed, personally called on Ms. Farida Yasmin to recognize her exceptional contributions to the education system.

Throughout her career, Ms. Farida Yasmin served with dedication in various roles, including teacher, principal, Area Education Officer (AEO) and Director. Director General FDE presented Ms. Farida Yasmin with a memento in recognition of her outstanding service.

A Beacon of Inspiration

Ms. Farida Yasmin is a true inspiration. Her unwavering commitment, hard work, and remarkable achievements have left an indelible mark on the educational landscape.

Her dedication and pursuit of excellence serve as powerful motivators for all educators.

A Legacy of Excellence

Ms. Farida Yasmin's leadership and passion for education have not only impacted countless students but also inspired colleagues around her. We extend our heartfelt gratitude for her invaluable contributions to the FDE.

A Well-Deserved Retirement

As Ms. Farida Yasmin embarks on a new chapter in her life, we wish her continued happiness, good health, and an abundance of energy.

The FDE holds Ms. Farida Yasmin in the highest regard and offers its best wishes for her future endeavors.

More Stories From Pakistan