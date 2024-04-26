AEO Ms. Farida Yasmin Bows Out After A Distinguished Career
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2024 | 07:58 PM
The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) bids a fond farewell to Ms. Farida Yasmin, who recently got retirement from her service
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) bids a fond farewell to Ms. Farida Yasmin, who recently got retirement from her service.
Director General, Tanwir Ahmed, personally called on Ms. Farida Yasmin to recognize her exceptional contributions to the education system.
Throughout her career, Ms. Farida Yasmin served with dedication in various roles, including teacher, principal, Area Education Officer (AEO) and Director. Director General FDE presented Ms. Farida Yasmin with a memento in recognition of her outstanding service.
A Beacon of Inspiration
Ms. Farida Yasmin is a true inspiration. Her unwavering commitment, hard work, and remarkable achievements have left an indelible mark on the educational landscape.
Her dedication and pursuit of excellence serve as powerful motivators for all educators.
A Legacy of Excellence
Ms. Farida Yasmin's leadership and passion for education have not only impacted countless students but also inspired colleagues around her. We extend our heartfelt gratitude for her invaluable contributions to the FDE.
A Well-Deserved Retirement
As Ms. Farida Yasmin embarks on a new chapter in her life, we wish her continued happiness, good health, and an abundance of energy.
The FDE holds Ms. Farida Yasmin in the highest regard and offers its best wishes for her future endeavors.
Recent Stories
Russia targets Ukraine railways as Western aid due to arrive
Football: French Ligue 1 table
Miner Anglo American rejects BHP's near $39-billion takeover bid
115 held for selling roti at higher rate
New Zealand cricket CEO visits PSCA, expresses satisfaction over security arrang ..
NAB Lahore holds open court, promises compensations for victims
2 injured over money dispute
At least 10 people killed in Brazil fire: officials
'Transforming Punjab Agriculture' plan to help develop farm sector on modern lin ..
Chairman PRCS engages in humanitarian collaboration with ambassador of Morocco
US stocks rebound on tech earnings, London hits new record
Junta-led Burkina Faso suspends BBC, Voice of America for two weeks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
115 held for selling roti at higher rate19 minutes ago
-
NAB Lahore holds open court, promises compensations for victims19 minutes ago
-
2 injured over money dispute19 minutes ago
-
Chairman PRCS engages in humanitarian collaboration with ambassador of Morocco15 minutes ago
-
ECP’s code of conduct to be ensured during Tehsil Mayor by-elections: DPO Dera15 minutes ago
-
CDA organizes E-Katchari to facilitate residents15 minutes ago
-
ICT admin conducts operation against encroachments, illegal activities14 minutes ago
-
Margalla Trail Patrol launched to ensure hikers' safety14 minutes ago
-
DPO Lower Kohistan conducts security inspection amid national security concerns14 minutes ago
-
Rauf Khan promoted from B-19 to B-20 grade in Agriculture Research Dept14 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power suspension programme19 minutes ago
-
Books of GHB nominated for annual literary award14 minutes ago