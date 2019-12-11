AEPRM condemns attack on Lahore PIC

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) All Employees PIMS Restoration Movement (AEPRM) and medical and para medical staff of all hospitals of federal capital Wednesday strongly condemned the attack of lawyers on Lahore Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

The representatives of hospitals' employees' organizations assured their full support to the patients and staff of the PIC.

AEPRM Spokesman Dr Asfandyar Khan said appropriate security should be ensured at hospitals for safety of health professionals in Punjab and throughout the country.

He also demanded the provincial government for arrest of all culprits involved in this sad incident.

He said the AEPRM would hold two-hour token protest in PIMS and other hospitals of federal capital in solidarity with Punjab health professionals.