UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AEPRM Condemns Attack On Lahore PIC

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 09:25 PM

AEPRM condemns attack on Lahore PIC

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) All Employees PIMS Restoration Movement (AEPRM) and medical and para medical staff of all hospitals of federal capital Wednesday strongly condemned the attack of lawyers on Lahore Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) All Employees PIMS Restoration Movement (AEPRM) and medical and para medical staff of all hospitals of Federal capital Wednesday strongly condemned the attack of lawyers on Lahore Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

The representatives of hospitals' employees' organizations assured their full support to the patients and staff of the PIC.

AEPRM Spokesman Dr Asfandyar Khan said appropriate security should be ensured at hospitals for safety of health professionals in Punjab and throughout the country.

He also demanded the provincial government for arrest of all culprits involved in this sad incident.

He said the AEPRM would hold two-hour token protest in PIMS and other hospitals of federal capital in solidarity with Punjab health professionals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Protest Punjab Lawyers All Government Sad Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

Recent Stories

MoI marks Human Rights Day

11 minutes ago

Manchester United and Ajax legend Van der Sar to s ..

26 minutes ago

UAE Attorney-General receives British Director of ..

41 minutes ago

Model Courts awards 5 death sentences, 5 rigorous ..

32 seconds ago

Cricket: India v West Indies T20 scoreboard

34 seconds ago

Berlin Murder Suspect Possibly Had at Least One Ac ..

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.