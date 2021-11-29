Aerial firing: 3 arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The police arrested three accused involved in aerial firing during a wedding ceremony in the jurisdiction of Sahiwal police station, informed police spokesman here on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, concerned police on Sunday night apprehended three accused-- Abdul Rehman, Fateh Sher and Shamsher who had resorted to aerial firing during a wedding.

The team recovered a pistol 30 bore, rifle 444 bore and a pump action from their possession. Cases were registered against all the accused.