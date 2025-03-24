Aerial Firing Accused Arrested After CPO Notice
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 10:55 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The police have arrested an accused involved in aerial firing after the City Police Officer (CPO) took serious notice of the incident.
Police spokesman said here on Monday that a youth namely Shoaib resorted to jubilant firing and its video went viral on social media which created panic in the area.
After receiving information, CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar took serious notice and directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of the culprit.
Therefore, SHO Millat Town police station Mazhar Irfan conducted successful raid and nabbed the accused Shoaib along with the weapons used for aerial firing.
Meanwhile, the CPO said that no one would be allowed to take law into his hands. The operations against anti-social elements would continue without any compromise as it was first and foremost duty of the police to provide safety and security to the public, he added.
