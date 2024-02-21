Aerial Firing At Wedding Claims Life Of Teenage
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 03:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A teenager was shot dead during firing at a wedding ceremony in a village in the limits of Roshanwala police station.
According to police, a 15-year-old boy Ali Zain died due to gunshot during a wedding ceremony in Chak No 244-RB.
The body was shifted to the mortuary for postmortem.
The area police reached the spot and arrested suspect Safdar Abbas. A weapon was also recovered from his possession.
Police have collected forensic evidence from the crime scene and started investigation.
Recent Stories
Woman spectator says security officials barred her from carrying “Free Palesti ..
PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal
PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISP survey under way9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan desires JVs, partnerships with foreign firms for economic uplift: President9 minutes ago
-
Multan's main bus stand faces major issues10 minutes ago
-
Destitute families to get Ramazan ration at their doors:10 minutes ago
-
In-charge Federal Ombudsman's open court20 minutes ago
-
Biometric tools be used for Ramzan package20 minutes ago
-
Over 4000 Athletes to participate in 18th edition of Sindh Games to be started from Feb 23: Sports M ..20 minutes ago
-
Police arrest liquor supplier with 88 bottles20 minutes ago
-
Senior management course officers visit WASA head office30 minutes ago
-
Upgradation of Hazrat Shah Shams shrine underway for promotion of religious tourism30 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested in injured condition after alleged encounter30 minutes ago
-
Another girl re-united with parents through “Mera Pyara App”40 minutes ago