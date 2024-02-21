Open Menu

Aerial Firing At Wedding Claims Life Of Teenage

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Aerial firing at wedding claims life of teenage

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A teenager was shot dead during firing at a wedding ceremony in a village in the limits of Roshanwala police station.

According to police, a 15-year-old boy Ali Zain died due to gunshot during a wedding ceremony in Chak No 244-RB.

The body was shifted to the mortuary for postmortem.

The area police reached the spot and arrested suspect Safdar Abbas. A weapon was also recovered from his possession.

Police have collected forensic evidence from the crime scene and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Police Police Station Marriage Died From Weapon

Recent Stories

Woman spectator says security officials barred her ..

Woman spectator says security officials barred her from carrying “Free Palesti ..

39 minutes ago
 PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian As ..

PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal

1 hour ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against P ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

2 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

2 hours ago
 MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with ..

MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N

2 hours ago
 SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls nul ..

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

7 hours ago
 US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

15 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

15 hours ago
 AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

16 hours ago
 Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan