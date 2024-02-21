Aerial firing at wedding claims life of teenage

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A teenager was shot dead during firing at a wedding ceremony in a village in the limits of Roshanwala police station.

According to police, a 15-year-old boy Ali Zain died due to gunshot during a wedding ceremony in Chak No 244-RB.

The body was shifted to the mortuary for postmortem.

The area police reached the spot and arrested suspect Safdar Abbas. A weapon was also recovered from his possession.

Police have collected forensic evidence from the crime scene and started investigation.