Open Menu

Aerial Firing At Wedding Claims Two Lives In DI Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Aerial firing at wedding claims two lives in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Two persons lost their lives to aerial firing during a wedding here in Talai Budha Shah area in the limits of Chaudhwan Police station.

Ramzan Langrah son of Ghulam Haider, a resident of Talai Budha Shah in Tehsil Daraban, stated in his complaint to the police that his brother Hafiz Juma Khan and Jehangir son of Ghulam Yasin were died with aerial firing during the 'Nikah' (wedding) ceremony of his daughter with Kashmir Langrah son of Muhammad Bashir.

He informed to the Chaudhwan police that Mehboob son of Nawaz Langrah was firing into the air with his pistol at the end of 'Nikah' ceremony when all of sudden he lost his control over his weapon. Meanwhile, he said, his brother Hafiz Juma Khan and Jehangir were hit by stray bullets, resulted into their deaths.

The police registered a case and started investigation into the matter.

Related Topics

Firing Police Marriage Died All Weapon

Recent Stories

Federal Govt going to launch crackdown across coun ..

Federal Govt going to launch crackdown across country soon to control electricit ..

32 minutes ago
 ADCB prices $650mn green bond to support UAE’s n ..

ADCB prices $650mn green bond to support UAE’s net-zero transition

37 minutes ago
 UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF launches its websi ..

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF launches its website

37 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh win toss, opt to ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 FPCCI coordinator terms COAS meeting with business ..

FPCCI coordinator terms COAS meeting with businessmen as breath of fresh air

2 hours ago
 PCB unveils 2023-24 men's five domestic cricket se ..

PCB unveils 2023-24 men's five domestic cricket season tournaments schedule

2 hours ago
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan set to face Bangladesh tod ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan set to face Bangladesh today in opening Super 4 match

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Ban ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 Martyrs Of PN Helicopter Incident Laid To Rest As ..

Martyrs Of PN Helicopter Incident Laid To Rest As Per Military Honours And Tradi ..

3 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat participates in the Intern ..

OIC General Secretariat participates in the International Symposium on the “Hi ..

3 hours ago
 Preparations Underway to Host the 5th Islamic Conf ..

Preparations Underway to Host the 5th Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers in ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Unveils Major Optics, Computing, and Algorith ..

Vivo Unveils Major Optics, Computing, and Algorithm Technologies at vivo 2023 Im ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan