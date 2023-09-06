Aerial firing at wedding claims two lives in DI Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Two persons lost their lives to aerial firing during a wedding here in Talai Budha Shah area in the limits of Chaudhwan Police station.

Ramzan Langrah son of Ghulam Haider, a resident of Talai Budha Shah in Tehsil Daraban, stated in his complaint to the police that his brother Hafiz Juma Khan and Jehangir son of Ghulam Yasin were died with aerial firing during the 'Nikah' (wedding) ceremony of his daughter with Kashmir Langrah son of Muhammad Bashir.

He informed to the Chaudhwan police that Mehboob son of Nawaz Langrah was firing into the air with his pistol at the end of 'Nikah' ceremony when all of sudden he lost his control over his weapon. Meanwhile, he said, his brother Hafiz Juma Khan and Jehangir were hit by stray bullets, resulted into their deaths.

The police registered a case and started investigation into the matter.