Aerial firing becomes a big nuisance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Aerial firing in jubilation has become a great nuisance for the residents in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station.

The residents of the area expressed grave concern on the indifferent attitude of police and district administration for not taking any action as it could have desasterous results.

Firing in jubilation has become a routine practice as there is no one to check this illegal practice.

Fireworks and aerial firing have not only become a routine during marriages but a part of celebration.

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has directed to launch operation against those involved in aerial firing and said that action must be taken against them according to law.