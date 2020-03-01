UrduPoint.com
Aerial Firing Becomes A Great Nuisance

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 04:20 PM

Aerial firing becomes a great nuisance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Aerial firing in jubilation has become a great nuisance for the residents in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station.

"Firing in jubilation has become a routine practice as there is no one to check on this illegal practice," the residents said.

Fireworks and aerial firing had not only become a routine during marriages but a part of celebration, they added.

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younas directed to launch operation against those involved in aerial firing and action must be taken against them according to law.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

