UrduPoint.com

Aerial Firing Claims Another Life

Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Aerial firing claims another life

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Aerial firing killed a youngster in cantonment area. This was confirmed by the police on Saturday.

According to details shard by the police, Muhammad Umair, who worked at a mobile phone shop in Bilor Plaza, Peshawar Saddar area, was hit by an aerial bullet when he left the shop. The local people rushed him to nearby hospital where he succumbed to injury. He was a resident of Gulbarg.

Police said that aerial firing was a social crime and so far nine youths had reportedly been killed recently in different incidents of aerial firing in the area.

"We have taken all precautionary measures and have increased patrolling but despite many awareness messages there were aerial firing incidents that killed innocent people, including youth, women and children," a senior official of the police said.

A Gallup survey reveals that the accused could not be ascertained in 100% cases of stray bullet killings in Pakistan.

Aerial firing is thus common in such a society, especially when the majority of the people are illiterate and ignorant of the fatal impacts of such an action.

The growing population in both urban and rural areas over here has also become vulnerable to incidents of deaths due to stray bullets or aerial firing. Increase in such occurrences and registration of FIRs in police stations against unknown 'killers' are testimony to this bitter fact.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Peshawar Police Mobile Gallup Saddar Women All

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

19 minutes ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

35 minutes ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

1 hour ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

1 hour ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.