Aerial firing claims another life

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Aerial firing killed a youngster in cantonment area. This was confirmed by the police on Saturday.

According to details shard by the police, Muhammad Umair, who worked at a mobile phone shop in Bilor Plaza, Peshawar Saddar area, was hit by an aerial bullet when he left the shop. The local people rushed him to nearby hospital where he succumbed to injury. He was a resident of Gulbarg.

Police said that aerial firing was a social crime and so far nine youths had reportedly been killed recently in different incidents of aerial firing in the area.

"We have taken all precautionary measures and have increased patrolling but despite many awareness messages there were aerial firing incidents that killed innocent people, including youth, women and children," a senior official of the police said.

A Gallup survey reveals that the accused could not be ascertained in 100% cases of stray bullet killings in Pakistan.

Aerial firing is thus common in such a society, especially when the majority of the people are illiterate and ignorant of the fatal impacts of such an action.

The growing population in both urban and rural areas over here has also become vulnerable to incidents of deaths due to stray bullets or aerial firing. Increase in such occurrences and registration of FIRs in police stations against unknown 'killers' are testimony to this bitter fact.