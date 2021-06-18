UrduPoint.com
Aerial Firing Claims Another Life In Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 03:16 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Aerial firing Friday claimed another life of a young at village Kanthiali of Union Council Khukmang Abbottabad.

According to the locals, the celebratory firing was continued for the last three days during the marriage ceremony in the village which claimed the life of a poor guy Basharat.

After the incident, Nawanshahr police registered a case under section 322 against the unknown person and shifted the dead body to the district headquarters hospital Abbottabad for postmortem and later handed it over to the family after completion of legal formalities.

Celebratory firing on the eve of marriages and other functions have become an integral part where usually people died.

Despite a ban on aerial firing police completely failed to stop the firing incidents on marriages and other functions.

