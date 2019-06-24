UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aerial Firing Claims Another Life In Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 12:39 PM

Aerial firing claims another life in Abbottabad

Aerial firing Monday took the life of a youth and critically injured another in a marriage ceremony at Thandyani Abbottabad

ABBOTTABDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) : Aerial firing Monday took the life of a youth and critically injured another in a marriage ceremony at Thandyani Abbottabad.

The police said that on late Sunday night in the marriage ceremony of Ahsan Jameel, son of Muhammad Jameel, resident of Sialkot village of Thandyani Abbottabad, a 25-year-old youth Adnan Nazeer was killed at the spot while his first cousin Khurram, son of Muhammad Bashir critically injured. This was the second incident that another man lost his life to aerial firing in the district in few days.

After the incident Bakot police reached at the scene and shifted the dead to district headquarters hospital Abbottabad for postmortem and handed over the body to family after completion of legal formalities.

The injured Khurram was also admitted at DHQ hospital where his condition was declared out of danger. Bakot police have registered FIR against unknown persons and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Police Abbottabad Marriage Man Sialkot Sunday FIR Family

Recent Stories

Asif Zardari to consult legal experts over banning ..

2 minutes ago

IHC dismisses petition against Pakistan team's poo ..

10 minutes ago

Employment rate of all aged women in Punjab compri ..

2 minutes ago

Kuwait strongly condemns terrorist attack on Saudi ..

11 minutes ago

Iranian Minister Says US Cyberattacks on Missile C ..

2 minutes ago

China 'won't allow' G20 discussion of Hong Kong

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.