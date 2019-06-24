Aerial firing claims another life in Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) : Aerial firing Monday took the life of a youth and critically injured another in a marriage ceremony at Thandyani Abbottabad.

The police said that on late Sunday night in the marriage ceremony of Ahsan Jameel, son of Muhammad Jameel, resident of Sialkot village of Thandyani Abbottabad, a 25-year-old youth Adnan Nazeer was killed at the spot while his first cousin Khurram, son of Muhammad Bashir critically injured. This was the second incident that another man lost his life to aerial firing in the district in few days.

After the incident Bakot police reached at the scene and shifted the dead to district headquarters hospital Abbottabad for postmortem and handed over the body to family after completion of legal formalities.

The injured Khurram was also admitted at DHQ hospital where his condition was declared out of danger. Bakot police have registered FIR against unknown persons and started investigation.