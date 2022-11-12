Aerial firing claims life

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :A youth was shot dead when the victim sustained a bullet injury due to aerial firing during a wedding ceremony in the Latifabad area at Bosan road last night.

According to Rescue officials, the victim a 20-year-old youth namely Muhammad Shan s/o Manzoor Ahmad was attending a marriage ceremony and suddenly received a bullet injury into the chest while aerial firing during a wedding ceremony.

As a result, he died on the spot. The body of the deceased was shifted to Nishtar hospital for autopsy.

Police concerned reached the spot and started legal action into the incident.