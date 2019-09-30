UrduPoint.com
Aerial Firing Claims Life Of 5th-class Student In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:10 PM

Aerial firing claims life of 5th-class student in Abbottabad

Aerial firing Monday took another life of a 10 years old boy Toseef in an engagement ceremony at village Balian Oghi area

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Aerial firing Monday took another life of a 10 years old boy Toseef in an engagement ceremony at village Balian Oghi area.

The police sources revealed that on Sunday late night in an engagement ceremony of Faheem son of Gulzar resident of village Balian Tehsil Oghi the jubilant brother of bridegroom started aerial firing which killed a 10 years old boy Toseef s/o Gulzar who was a student of 5th class.

According to police the child was playing at rooftop with other boys and hit by a bullet in head. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but he succumb to the injury.

.

Oghi police arrested the accused Naheed Anwar and registered a case, the police also handed over the dead body of the boy to his family after legal formalities.

Later the funeral of Touseef was offered in his native town where beside others ex-MNA Nawabzada Salahuddin Saeed

