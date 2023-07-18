Aerial firing claims life of Grade 12 student in Battagram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Aerial firing Tuesday took the life of an 18 years old boy in an engagement ceremony at village Shingli Paen Battagram.

The police sources revealed that on Monday late night in an engagement ceremony one of the participants started celebratory firing which killed an 18 years old boy, Abid Khan who was a student in 12th grade at a local college.

Battagram police have registered a case and arrested the brother of the bridegroom, the police also handed over the dead body of the boy to his family after completion of medico-legal formalities while the funeral procession of the Abid Khan was offered in his native village.