Open Menu

Aerial Firing Claims Life Of Grade 12 Student In Battagram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Aerial firing claims life of Grade 12 student in Battagram

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Aerial firing Tuesday took the life of an 18 years old boy in an engagement ceremony at village Shingli Paen Battagram.

The police sources revealed that on Monday late night in an engagement ceremony one of the participants started celebratory firing which killed an 18 years old boy, Abid Khan who was a student in 12th grade at a local college.

Battagram police have registered a case and arrested the brother of the bridegroom, the police also handed over the dead body of the boy to his family after completion of medico-legal formalities while the funeral procession of the Abid Khan was offered in his native village.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Police Student Family

Recent Stories

Sindh Minister asks dacoits not to harm Hindu comm ..

Sindh Minister asks dacoits not to harm Hindu community

11 minutes ago
 PMD forecasts more monsoon rains in different part ..

PMD forecasts more monsoon rains in different parts of country during ongoing we ..

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

12 hours ago
 China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official V ..

China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official Via US as Reason for Escalation ..

12 hours ago
Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September ..

Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September 19 - Provisional Schedule

12 hours ago
 Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague ..

Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague - Dutch Foreign Minister

12 hours ago
 Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Qui ..

Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Quickly as Possible'

12 hours ago
 Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Weste ..

Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Western Sahara - Moroccan Royal Off ..

12 hours ago
 US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After ..

US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After Collapse of Black Sea Deal- B ..

12 hours ago
 Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week ..

Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week on 23 September - Provisional ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan