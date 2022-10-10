Aerial firing claims life of minor

The aerial firing at the marriage ceremony claimed life of a minor boy while another got injured here in Mandhran Kalan area in the precincts of Sadar police station

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The aerial firing at the marriage ceremony claimed life of a minor boy while another got injured here in Mandhran Kalan area in the precincts of Sadar police station.

According to details, two minor boys Muhammad Ahsan Baloch (8) son of Fazal Elahi and Farhan Marwat son of Gul Faraz residents of Mandhran Kalan were injured as a result of aerial firing in the marriage ceremony of Akram Baloch son of Kala Khan.

The injured were rushed to DHQ Dera where Muhammad Ahsan succumbed to his bullet injuries.

Ahsan's father reported to police that his son was killed due to aerial firing by Noman Marwat and Kamran Baloch.

The Sadar Police registered a case against both the accused.