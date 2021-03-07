(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :A minor boy was killed and a woman critically injured on Sunday due to aerial firing at a marriage ceremony at village Ratta Banna Sarai Saleh in the limits of Sarai Saleh police station Police said one Waheed son of Mushtaq resident of Soka Haripur started aerial firing which claimed life of nine years old Maaz Ali son of Faiz Alam and injured an woman.

Police have arrested the accused Waheed and a registered the case under section 319/335.

Police shifted the body and injured to Trauma center Haripur.

It is to be mentioned here that aerial firing is completely banned in Khyber Phaktoonkhawa but few people often observe the illegal practice on weddings putting life of area people in danger.