Aerial firing creating nuisance for residents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Residents living in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station have complained aerial firing a constant nuisance for them creating a lot of problems for the locality.

The residents of the area also alleged that police and district administration are not taking any action, fearing that this can be resulted in death or injury of anyone if not checked.

Fireworks and aerial firing have not only become a routine in marriages in this area but considered to be a part of celebrations.

Whereas Waris Khan police conducted operation, and arrested three accused disturbing peace of people through loud music.

The arrested accused were identified as Babar, Akhtar and Faisal.

The sound system was also recovered from the possession of the accused and a case was registered under Sound Act against all of them.