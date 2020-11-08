UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aerial Firing Creating Nuisance For Residents

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 08:10 PM

Aerial firing creating nuisance for residents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Residents living in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station have complained aerial firing a constant nuisance for them creating a lot of problems for the locality.

The residents of the area also alleged that police and district administration are not taking any action, fearing that this can be resulted in death or injury of anyone if not checked.

Fireworks and aerial firing have not only become a routine in marriages in this area but considered to be a part of celebrations.

Whereas Waris Khan police conducted operation, and arrested three accused disturbing peace of people through loud music.

The arrested accused were identified as Babar, Akhtar and Faisal.

The sound system was also recovered from the possession of the accused and a case was registered under Sound Act against all of them.

Related Topics

Firing Police Music Police Station All From

Recent Stories

ADIPEC 2020 Virtual opens tomorrow

30 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak to inaugurate 4th National Tole ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts Lebanese Publishing Houses f ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads virtual meeting of Educat ..

2 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces premiere of film The Pu ..

2 hours ago

Hamad Al Sharqi reviews progress of Dibba Fujairah ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.