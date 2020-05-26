UrduPoint.com
Aerial Firing, Fireworks A Big Nuisance For Public

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 08:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Aerial firing and fireworks has become a great nuisance for the residents in the areas of Tench Bhatta and Peoples Colony.

Talking to APP, area residents said aerial firing had also claimed scores of precious lives in the past and the criminal negligence shown by the authorities concerned had proved disturbing for the citizens.

Secret warehouses located at Narankari Bazaar and Raja Bazaar were stuffed with fireworks which were being sold with impunity.

On the other hand, City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has directed to launch operation against those involved in aerial firing and urged to take action against them according to law.

Your Thoughts and Comments

