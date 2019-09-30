UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aerial Firing Incidents Claim Two Lives; FIRs Lodged In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan 29 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 02:05 PM

Aerial firing incidents claim two lives; FIRs lodged in Bahawalpur

A man and woman were killed in two separate aerial firing incidents in Bahawalpur here on Monday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :A man and woman were killed in two separate aerial firing incidents in Bahawalpur here on Monday .

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that the plaintiff, Muhammad Jahangir son of Moshtaque Ahmed filed application to the District Police Officer Bahawalpur, submitting that the accused, Rustam son of Imam Bakhsh shot dead his brother in a wedding ceremony of his cousin.

Narrating the details, he told the DPO that there was a function to celebrate wedding of his cousin where the accused Rustam equipped with a pistol came and retorted to aerial firing.

He further said that Muhammad Hassan (the brother of the applicant, asked Rustam not to retort aerial firing which made him furious and he opened fire at Muhammad Hassan, leaving him dead. According to the postmortem report, the dead received bullet in his head which caused his death.

Responding to the application, the DPO Bahawalpur, Ameer Taimore Khan directed to register FIR against the accused besides arresting him. A team headed by ASP (Sadar Circle) Mir Rohal Khan Khoso and SHO (Sadar) Ghulam Rasool Bhatti conducted raids and arrested the accused.

In another incident of aerial firing in marriage ceremony that took place within jurisdiction of PS Anaiyti, a woman was shot dead.

The police said that marriage ceremony function was underway in village Chah Rakrani in Anaiyti area where aerial firing was opened.

As a result of aerial firing, the sister of the groom received bullet in her body. She suffered critical wounds and was rushed to state-run hospital in Khairpur Tamewali where she succumbed to her injuries.

The police have registered cases against the suspects and launched efforts to arrest them.

Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Fire Police Marriage Man Bahawalpur Circle Khairpur Tamewali Women FIR

Recent Stories

Zulfiqar excels on day three, while, all three mat ..

6 minutes ago

Azhar, Salman centuries put Central Punjab in comm ..

34 minutes ago

Volkswagen faces first mammoth diesel lawsuit on h ..

29 minutes ago

NAB rules amendments: Draft sent to ministries for ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia to jointly launch 'B ..

29 minutes ago

Putin Currently Not Planning Talks With Sudanese S ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.