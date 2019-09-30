Aerial firing incidents claim two lives; FIRs lodged in Bahawalpur

A man and woman were killed in two separate aerial firing incidents in Bahawalpur here on Monday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :A man and woman were killed in two separate aerial firing incidents in Bahawalpur here on Monday .

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that the plaintiff, Muhammad Jahangir son of Moshtaque Ahmed filed application to the District Police Officer Bahawalpur, submitting that the accused, Rustam son of Imam Bakhsh shot dead his brother in a wedding ceremony of his cousin.

Narrating the details, he told the DPO that there was a function to celebrate wedding of his cousin where the accused Rustam equipped with a pistol came and retorted to aerial firing.

He further said that Muhammad Hassan (the brother of the applicant, asked Rustam not to retort aerial firing which made him furious and he opened fire at Muhammad Hassan, leaving him dead. According to the postmortem report, the dead received bullet in his head which caused his death.

Responding to the application, the DPO Bahawalpur, Ameer Taimore Khan directed to register FIR against the accused besides arresting him. A team headed by ASP (Sadar Circle) Mir Rohal Khan Khoso and SHO (Sadar) Ghulam Rasool Bhatti conducted raids and arrested the accused.

In another incident of aerial firing in marriage ceremony that took place within jurisdiction of PS Anaiyti, a woman was shot dead.

The police said that marriage ceremony function was underway in village Chah Rakrani in Anaiyti area where aerial firing was opened.

As a result of aerial firing, the sister of the groom received bullet in her body. She suffered critical wounds and was rushed to state-run hospital in Khairpur Tamewali where she succumbed to her injuries.

The police have registered cases against the suspects and launched efforts to arrest them.

Further probe was underway.