Aerial firing kills child in Jhang

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :A five-year-old child was killed when a bullet hit him during aerial firing in a wedding ceremony.

The police said on Wednesday that in village Kharora Baqir, Muhammad Ramzan was doing aerial firing. Suddenly a bullet hit Rafaqat Ali who lost his life at the spot.

Sadar police had registered a case and the accused was arrested.