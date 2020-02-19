UrduPoint.com
Aerial Firing Kills Child In Jhang

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 07:38 PM

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :A five-year-old child was killed when a bullet hit him during aerial firing in a wedding ceremony.

The police said on Wednesday that in village Kharora Baqir, Muhammad Ramzan was doing aerial firing. Suddenly a bullet hit Rafaqat Ali who lost his life at the spot.

Sadar police had registered a case and the accused was arrested.

