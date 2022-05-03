Aerial firing on chand raat (moon-night) swallows child

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :A six-year-old child Mashood was injured in aerial firing at Phase-VI, Hayatabad who latter succumbed to his injuries at hospital, laid to rest.

According to details, a six-year-old child Mashood son of Mohammad Arif was residing in Phase-VI Hayatabad.

He was affected by aerial firing that occurred on moon-night of Eid-ul-Fitr when he was at his home.

He was admitted to Hayatabad Medical Complex in precarious condition and succumbed to his injuries. His funeral prayer was held and later was buried in his ancestral graveyard.