Aerial firing, pigeon flying banned within limits of airport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar , under section 144 has imposed ban on aerial firing and pigeon flying in the limits of Peshawar

Advertising billboards, use of beam lights that affects landing of planes has also been banned. The ban has been imposed for a period of thirty days and violators would be dealt under section 188, said an official statement issued here on Friday.