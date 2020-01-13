Aerial Firing, pigeon, kite flying banned in Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has under section 144 CrPC imposed ban on aerial firing, pigeon flying/kites flying, pigeon shops, use of high beams laser lights in premises of Airport in Peshawar city.

Anyone found violating this order shall be proceeded against under section 188 PPC, said a notification issued here, adding the ban would remain intact for 30-days unless modified or withdrawn.