Aerial firing, pigeon,kite flying banned in funnel areas of Peshawar Airport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has under section 144 Cr.P.C. imposed ban on aerial firing , pigeon flying, Kites Flying, Pigeon Shops and use of high beams laser lights at any shop or advertisement site which can be detrimental to landing of a plane at Peshawar

Anyone found violating this order shall be proceeded against under section 188 P.P.C. This order shall come into force forthwith and shall remain enforced for 30 days unless modified or withdrawn.