Aerial Firing, Quad Copter Flying, Pigeon Flying Banned Under Section 144

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 06:37 PM

Aerial firing, quad copter flying, pigeon flying banned under Section 144

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) District administration Peshawar under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC) banned aerial firing, quad copter flying/pigeon flying/kite flying, pigeon shops and use of high beams laser lights in the surrounding localities of the Bacha International Airport said a notification issued here on Tuesday.

The decision has been taken on the basis of a letter of Squadron Leader, Flight Safety Officer, PAF Base Peshawar that bird hits and aerial firing have inflicted heavy financial losses along with the loss of precious lives in the past. Aircraft landing at Peshawar airfield face serious flight safety threats which include aerial firing, use of laser lights at night, and quad copter flying by the residents of surrounding areas.

It said it was agreed during biannual Provincial Bird Hazards Control Committee (PBHCC) meetings to impose a ban under Section 144 CrPC.

The ban is enforced in the localities of Pishtakhara, Gulberg, Swati Phatak, Landi Akhoon Muhammad, Umer Gul Road, Nawa Kaley, Shaheed Abad, Bara Gate, Old Bara Road and adjacent towns, Customs Chowk, Abdara Road, Pawakai, Railway Colony, Tehkal and University Town.

Anyone found violating the ban would be proceeded against under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The order would come into force forthwith and remain enforce for 60 days unless modified or withdrawn.

